Giddey finished Sunday's 129-119 victory over the Jazz with 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

The return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was expected to affect Giddey's numbers, but that wasn't the case Sunday, and the versatile guard ended just one rebound and one assist away from recording a triple-double. Giddey has been on a tear in recent weeks and is averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game since the start of February.