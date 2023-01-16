Giddey registered 28 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 win over Brooklyn.

Aside from recording his third straight game with 20 or more points, Giddey ended just one rebound and one assist away from posting another triple-double. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the undisputed go-to player on offense for the Thunder, but Giddey has emerged as a reliable weapon due to his ability to make things happen on both ends of the court.