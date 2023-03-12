Giddey finished Saturday's 110-96 victory over the Pelicans with 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

Giddey had another solid all-around showing in a strong double-digit win for the Thunder. He has settled as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ideal partner in the backcourt and tends to stuff the stat sheet almost on a regular basis. He's averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game over his last 10 contests.