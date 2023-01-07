Giddey registered 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 127-110 win over the Wizards.

The second-year guard has been on a hot streak, as he scored at least 20 points in four of his last five contests. Friday's nine assists are the most he has recorded in a game since mid-November. Giddey has been good for no less than five rebounds in each contest since 11/3. He should be viewed as a consistent fantasy option for managers, and a major value in dynasty formats.