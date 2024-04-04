Giddey ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-100 loss to the Celtics.

Giddey saw an uptick in his usage rate due to the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps), and he posted a solid stat line across the board. He was efficient with his shot, but there was nothing he could've done to change the course of the game en route to a 35-point loss. Giddey is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game over his last five appearances, though it's worth noting that Gilgeous-Alexander has been absent in four of those.