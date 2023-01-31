Giddey recorded 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 128-120 loss to Golden State.

Giddey was one of three Thunder players to score at least 19 points, helping lead a second-half comeback that came up a bit short. He scored 14 of his 21 points after the break and contributed solid numbers across the board, including a season-high three steals. The sophomore guard had a somewhat quiet start to the season (relative to his ADP), but he's really turned it up in the month of January, averaging 18.8 points (on 51.8 percent shooting), 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.