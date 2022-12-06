Giddey supplied 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 121-114 win over Atlanta.

Twelve of his points came in the final frame as the Thunder erased a 14-point third-quarter deficit. Giddey hasn't taken a huge step forward in his second season but his production keeps inching up, and over his last 12 games the 20-year-old's averaging 15.7 points, 8.0 boards and 5.8 assists.