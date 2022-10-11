Giddey (rest) will start Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Giddey took a seat for Sunday's contest to get a breather but is back in action Tuesday alongside Tre Mann. He should slot in as a regular in the starting lineup again in 2022-23, looking to build off of an impressive rookie campaign.
