Giddey ended with 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Knicks.

Giddey fell one rebound shy of a double-double and shot over 50 percent from the field. He's scored in double figures in seven straight matchups and was also able to pick up his first steal since Nov. 11 against Toronto. Giddey is averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists through 14 contests this year.