Giddey logged 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 128-125 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Giddey was extremely efficient as a scorer but also filled the stat sheet admirably, contributing in each of the five major categories and ending just six assists shy from posting a triple-double. He's on an impressive run of late and has scored in double digits in 10 games in a row, averaging 15.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game in that span.