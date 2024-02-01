Giddey had eight points (2-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 victory over Denver.

Giddey shot just 2-of-11 from the floor, scoring fewer than 15 points for the seventh straight game. He has been one of the most underwhelming players this season, currently sitting outside the top 150 in standard leagues. He isn't out of place on a 12-team roster but is not someone managers need to be holding at the expense of a hot waiver wire pickup.