Giddey produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 26 minutes during Friday's 105-98 loss to the Kings.

Although Giddey improved on his sour eight-point efforts against Atlanta and Cleveland, his scoring downturn adversely affects the Thunder's ability to close out games. Although he relied on secondary numbers to help take care of the Hawks and Cavaliers, the team will continue to falter if they can't find adequate support for Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, who is taking on too much responsibility.