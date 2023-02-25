Giddey had seven points (3-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 124-115 loss to the Suns.

Coming into the contest, Giddey had scored in double figures in 24 straight games, averaging 18.5 points on 50.8 percent shooting, but he had a woeful shooting performance Friday and tied his lowest scoring output of the season. Given his recent track record, it's safe to assume Giddey will be able to bounce back from his off night, but the second-year point guard is certainly susceptible to this type of outing occasionally.