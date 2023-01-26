Giddey chipped in 16 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 137-132 loss to Atlanta.

Giddey delivered a strong all-around performance and stuffed the stat sheet once again, but the fact that he needed 19 shots to score 16 points is not encouraging. At least he's been consistent from a scoring perspective, however, reaching the 15-point plateau in each of his last eight outings while averaging 19.5 points per game in that span.