Giddey finished Monday's 124-112 victory over the Pistons with 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes.

One of the best rebounding guards in the league and a player who can fill the stat sheet on any given night, Giddey was impressive in this one and delivered solid numbers across the board. The lack of consistency as a scorer hurts his upside a bit, however, as Giddey has either notched 16 or more points, or nine or less, in his four games thus far.