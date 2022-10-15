The Thunder picked up Giddey's third-year option for the 2023-24 season, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Giddey had an impressive rookie season, averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds. 6.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.5 minutes across 54 games in 2021-22. After shooting 8-of-15 from three-point range this preseason, there is optimism that Giddey has improved upon his biggest weakness from last season.