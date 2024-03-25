Giddey notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 loss to the Bucks.

The 19 points led the Thunder on the night, and the third-year guard came close to his 10th career triple-double. Giddey has been a little more productive in March, draining at least one three-pointer in all 11 games so far this month while scoring in double digits 10 times, and he's averaged 13.5 points, 6.3 boards, 4.9 assists and 1.5 threes while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor.