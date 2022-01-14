Giddey contributed 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-109 win over the Nets.

Giddey's rebound total was his lowest in 16 games, but he made up for the quiet night on the boards by matching his season-high scoring mark. The rookie also dished seven dimes, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the team lead in that category. Giddey continues to impress as an all-around contributor for fantasy managers -- he is posting per-game averages of 11.5 points, 7.3 boards, 6.4 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.1 steals on the campaign.