Giddey had 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and 12 assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 145-135 win over the Knicks.

Giddey filled the box score Sunday by shooting efficiently, facilitating the offense and grabbing defensive boards. It was his first triple-double of the season and the fifth of his career. After making just 42.5 percent of his shot attempts through his first eight appearances, he's 16-for-23 with 39 combined points over the last two games.