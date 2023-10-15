Giddey won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets for rest purposes, Nick Gallo of Bally Sports reports.
Giddey and the rest of the Thunder's regulars will take a seat Sunday. His next chance to suit up will arrive Tuesday in an exhibition versus the Bucks.
