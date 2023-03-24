Giddey closed Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Clippers with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes.
Giddey opened the contest with a flurry, scoring seven points and dishing two assists within the first six minutes. He didn't notch another point or dime for the remainder of the half, however, as he surprisingly logged just 11 total minutes. Giddey then bounced back enough after halftime to finish with 18 points, though his rebound and assist totals were below his season averages. On a positive note, Giddey drained two triples on five attempts in the contest, marking the first time he has made multiple three-pointers since March 5.
