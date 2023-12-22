Giddey will not return to Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a left ankle injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports. He finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and five turnovers in 14 minutes.

Giddey was driving to the basket when he slipped and twisted his left ankle pretty good. The severity is not known yet, but this puts his status for Saturday against the Lakers in jeopardy. Cason Wallace started the second half in his place, and Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could see a few more minutes in the short term.