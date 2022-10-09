Giddey (rest) won't play in the Thunder's exhibition game Sunday against Ra'anana Maccabi, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Giddey scored a team-high 13 points during Wednesday's preseason loss to Dallas, but he'll sit out Sunday due to rest. The second-year guard will have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Thunder opens the regular season against the Timberwolves on Oct. 19.