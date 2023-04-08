Giddey (rest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Giddey will join a slew of Thunder rotation pieces in street clothes Sunday with the team locked into the No. 10 seed. Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters and Tre Mann could all see extended action Sunday.
