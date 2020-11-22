The Thunder acquired Gray from the Pelicans on Sunday as part of a four-team deal that also includes the Bucks and Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jrue Holiday (to Milwaukee), Eric Bledsoe (to New Orleans) and Steven Adams (to New Orleans) are the principle players involved in the deal, while Oklahoma City received George Hill, Kenrich Williams, Zylan Cheatham, Darius Miller and three future first-round picks to go along with Gray. The 27-year-old Gray had been one of the Pelicans' two two-way players in 2019-20, appearing in just two contests at the NBA level. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com, in order the facilitate the trade, the Thunder will convert Gray to a three-year standard NBA contract, with the first year of that deal being guaranteed.