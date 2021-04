Hall (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

After missing four games due to a concussion, Hall returned to the court Tuesday and played 15 minutes in Oklahoma City's loss to the Jazz. Despite being listed with knee soreness coming into Wednesday night, it appears that Hall is good to go. The 20-year-old is averaging 2.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.5 minutes per game this season.