Hall recorded six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 119-101 loss to the Nuggets.

The 13 minutes established a new career-high mark for the two-way rookie, who saw the bulk of his playing time while the outcome was well in hand for the Nuggets. Hall could see more run in the second half of the season if the Thunder are out of playoff contention and in evaluation mode with some of the younger players on their roster, but for the time being, he'll likely be out of the rotation in competitive games.