Hall played eight minutes in Monday's 136-106 loss to the Rockets, finishing with three rebounds, two assists and no other statistics.

The two-way rookie has seen garbage-time minutes in both of the Thunder's last two games, with those appearances coming after he had missed four straight contests due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Though he's now fully cleared, Hall likely won't see many appearances for the Thunder in the near future, even in blowouts. He'll soon report to the G League bubble in Orlando, with the Oklahoma City Blue set to begin play Feb. 10.