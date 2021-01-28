The Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, announced Thursday that Hall (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) will be a member of its roster for the four-week 2020-21 G League season in Orlando, which begins Feb. 10, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Hall, one of the Thunder's two two-way players, hasn't been with the NBA team for its last four games while waiting to clear the protocol. The undrafted rookie hasn't been part of the rotation even when available this season, so he'll head to the G League bubble next month to pick up some meaningful playing time.