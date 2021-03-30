Hall recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one assist and one rebound in 22 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 127-106 loss to the Mavericks.

With Darius Bazley (shoulder) facing an uncertain return timeline and the Thunder clearly prioritizing their younger players at this stage of the season, opportunities have opened up for Hall, a 20-year-old undrafted rookie. After he was initially sidelined following the All-Star break with a knee injury, Hall has returned to play 20-plus minutes in two straight games as the backup power forward behind Isaiah Roby. Hall should continue to approach this level of playing time for the duration of Bazley's absence, making him someone worthy of tracking in 16-team leagues or deeper in the short term.