site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-josh-hall-out-vs-raptors | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Thunder's Josh Hall: Out vs. Raptors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hall (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Hall will miss a second straight game due to knee soreness. His absence could open up more minutes for Jaylen Hoard.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read