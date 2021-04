Hall won't return to Saturday's game at Portland due to concussion-like symptoms, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 20-year-old had two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes before being ruled out during the second half. Hall will need to clear the concussion protocol before retaking the court if the concussion is confirmed.