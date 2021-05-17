Hall registered 25 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Hall couldn't have wished for a better performance in his first NBA start, as he recorded a double-double while being one of two Oklahoma City players that scored at least 25 points. The Thunder are eliminated from playoff contention and Hall didn't have much of a role off the bench in previous weeks, though, so this performance was certainly an outlier and not a benchmark for his potential contributions going forward in the short-term spectrum.