site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-josh-hall-remains-out-359622 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Thunder's Josh Hall: Remains out
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hall (knee) will not play Monday against Washington.
A sore knee will keep Hall out of action for a third straight game. He's without a timetable to return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read