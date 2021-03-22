site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Josh Hall: Still out Monday
Hall (knee) is unavailable for Monday's game at Minnesota.
Hall continues to be sidelined by soreness in his left knee. The 20-year-old has only seven appearances for the Thunder this season.
