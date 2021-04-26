site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Josh Hall: Will not play Monday
Hall (knee) remains out Monday against the Sixers.
Hall will miss a sixth straight game with a sore knee, and he remains without a timetable.
