Hall (knee) will be available and will be a part of the rotation Saturday against the Celtics, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

A knee injury has sidelined Hall, and he hasn't seen the court since Feb. 1. Prior to the injury, he appeared in seven games and averaged 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 7.3 minutes.