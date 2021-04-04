Hall (concussion) won't be available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Hall and Isaiah Roby were both placed in the NBA's concussion protocol Sunday, joining Luguentz Dort. Since Dort has already been sidelined for four games with a head injury, he would seem to have a shot at making it back in action for Monday's game against the Pistons, but Hall and Roby will be sidelined. The Thunder will likely shift Aleksej Pokusevski up from small forward to cover most of the minutes at power forward while Hall, Roby and Darius Bazley (shoulder) are out.