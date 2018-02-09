Huestis failed to score (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds across 17 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 loss to the Lakers.

Huestis was one of two Thunder starters -- Patrick Patterson being the other -- that didn't register on the scoreboard. The 26-year-old was making his second consecutive start as head coach Billy Donovan looks for the best fit in the starting two-guard spot vacated by the season-ending knee injury to Andre Roberson. It remains to be seen if he'll continue to get opportunities with the first unit, but even if he does, Huestis has yet to demonstrate much fantasy upside this season.