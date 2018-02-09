Thunder's Josh Huestis: Comes up empty in Thursday's start
Huestis failed to score (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds across 17 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 loss to the Lakers.
Huestis was one of two Thunder starters -- Patrick Patterson being the other -- that didn't register on the scoreboard. The 26-year-old was making his second consecutive start as head coach Billy Donovan looks for the best fit in the starting two-guard spot vacated by the season-ending knee injury to Andre Roberson. It remains to be seen if he'll continue to get opportunities with the first unit, but even if he does, Huestis has yet to demonstrate much fantasy upside this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Modest production in Tuesday's start•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Starting Tuesday vs. Warriors•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Heads back to bench•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Rare start•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Fourth-year option declined by Thunder•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Near double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...