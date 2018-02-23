Huestis had only two points, two rebounds, and one block in 14 minutes during Thursday's 110-107 victory over the Kings.

Huestis moved into the starting lineup with Alex Abrines under some doubt. He was not able to deliver at all for anyone who might have taken a flier on him, finishing with just two points in 14 minutes. Whether he remains in the starting lineup or moves back to the bench, his value is non-existent and he should be left on the waiver wire.