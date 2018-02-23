Thunder's Josh Huestis: Disappointing in loss
Huestis had only two points, two rebounds, and one block in 14 minutes during Thursday's 110-107 victory over the Kings.
Huestis moved into the starting lineup with Alex Abrines under some doubt. He was not able to deliver at all for anyone who might have taken a flier on him, finishing with just two points in 14 minutes. Whether he remains in the starting lineup or moves back to the bench, his value is non-existent and he should be left on the waiver wire.
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...