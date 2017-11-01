Huestis had his fourth-year option declined by the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

After being selected late in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft, Huestis agreed to spend his first year in the D-League, before joining the Thunder for his rookie season in 2015-16. He ended up playing a total of just seven games over his first two years, and while he's already nearly surpassed that during the current season, he hasn't developed enough to warrant the Thunder picking up his fourth-year option. He'll become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 campaign, though the Thunder can still bring him back on deal that's less than $2.2 million if the two sides have mutual interest.