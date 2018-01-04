Thunder's Josh Huestis: Heads back to bench
Huestis will come off the bench Wednesday against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Huestis will head back to the bench after making his first start of the season in the Thunder's last game. Terrance Ferguson will start in his place, and the two will likely split minutes while Andre Roberson (knee) remains sidelined.
