Thunder's Josh Huestis: Limited production in return to bench
Huestis provided four points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 21 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.
The third-year swingman didn't exactly wow in his two-game audition as the starting two-guard, leading head coach Billy Donovan to deploy Alex Abrines at that spot Sunday. Huestis still logged a respectable amount of minutes off the bench, but as was the case during his opportunities with the first unit, he wasn't very efficient on a per-minute basis. Given Abrines' success in his spot start, Huestis appears destined to come off the bench for the time being.
