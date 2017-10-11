Huestis tallied 15 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason win over the Nuggets.

The 25-year-old forward saw his most extensive run of the exhibition slate and parlayed it into preseason highs in shot attempts, threes, rebounds and points. Huestis has only appeared in seven regular-season contests with the Thunder over his first two seasons, although he's been impressive in D-League play. However, he's buried on the depth chart once again as regular season approaches, making him a likely candidate for another demotion before the opener.