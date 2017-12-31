Huestis will start Sunday against the Mavericks, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Huestis gets the rare start in place of Andre Roberson, whose out with patellar tendonitis. Even though Huestis is getting the nod, he'll likely split time with Alex Abrines on Sunday, and for the duration of Roberson's absence.

