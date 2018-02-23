Thunder's Josh Huestis: Starting Thursday vs. Kings
Huestis will start at shooting guard in Thursday's matchup with Sacramento, Fred Katz of CNHI Oklahoma reports.
Huestis is likely drawing the start due to Alex Abrines' (hip) questionable status for the tilt. Huestis may see a few extra minutes while in the starting unit. It's unclear if he'll remain in the starting lineup beyond Thursday's game.
