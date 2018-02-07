Play

Huestis will get the start at shooting guard Tuesday against the Warriors, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Since Andre Roberson (leg) went down with a season-ending injury, Terrance Ferguson has replaced him in the starting rotation. However, Huestis gets the nod Tuesday night after only averaging a little over 12 minutes a contest over the past 10 games.

