Thunder's Josh Huestis: Starting Tuesday vs. Warriors
Huestis will get the start at shooting guard Tuesday against the Warriors, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Since Andre Roberson (leg) went down with a season-ending injury, Terrance Ferguson has replaced him in the starting rotation. However, Huestis gets the nod Tuesday night after only averaging a little over 12 minutes a contest over the past 10 games.
