Thunder's Josh Huestis: To come off bench Thursday
Huestis will come off the bench for Thursday's contest against the Suns as Corey Brewer will draw the start in his stead, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Huestis hasn't played particularly well over the past six games, averaging just 4.2 points and 4.3 boards in 22.0 minutes while shooting 39.1 percent from the field. Coach Billy Donovan apparently feels that Brewer would be a better addition to the starting five, or at least worth an experiment.
