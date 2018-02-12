Huestis will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Huestis has started the last two games at shooting guard, but he went scoreless in Thursday's loss to the Lakers after scoring just six points in the victory over the Warriors. As a result, coach Billy Donovan will add more offense to his starting lineup by inputting Alex Abrines into the unit.