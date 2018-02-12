Thunder's Josh Huestis: Will come off bench Sunday
Huestis will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Huestis has started the last two games at shooting guard, but he went scoreless in Thursday's loss to the Lakers after scoring just six points in the victory over the Warriors. As a result, coach Billy Donovan will add more offense to his starting lineup by inputting Alex Abrines into the unit.
More News
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Comes up empty in Thursday's start•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Modest production in Tuesday's start•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Starting Tuesday vs. Warriors•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Heads back to bench•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Rare start•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Fourth-year option declined by Thunder•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...