Jackson is starting Sunday's game against Milwaukee, Ted Davis of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

Jackson will start his first game of the season Sunday with Theo Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) unavailable. Over the past six games, Jackson is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 26.8 minutes per contest.